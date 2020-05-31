Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 215,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,246 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE K opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

