Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,784 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of EnerSys worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS opened at $63.30 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

