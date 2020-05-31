Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

FOLD stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $228,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,981,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,693.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,509. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

