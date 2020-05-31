Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

