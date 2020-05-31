Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,496,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75,197 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.39.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

