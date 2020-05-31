Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 6,130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Virtusa worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtusa by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtusa by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Virtusa by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Virtusa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

