Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

