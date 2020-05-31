Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MasTec worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MasTec by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

MTZ opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

