Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ping Identity worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $8,110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PING. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING opened at $28.31 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

