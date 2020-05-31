Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 60 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 230.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $247.96 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day moving average of $247.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.27.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

