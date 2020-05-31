Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GATX by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:GATX opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.