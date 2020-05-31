Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Wyndham Destinations worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

WYND stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

