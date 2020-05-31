Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.31.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $424.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 372,428 shares of company stock worth $158,749,047 over the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

