Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Timken worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 16.0% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

