Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 16,836 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,108,071 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 105,307 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,439,466 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $227,018,000 after buying an additional 621,969 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

