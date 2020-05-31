Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 998 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PII. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

