Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,957 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

