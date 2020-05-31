Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,060 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 96,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

