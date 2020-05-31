Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,377 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

