Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 161 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,954,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,190,000 after buying an additional 514,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,617,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Middleby by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,410,000 after buying an additional 360,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Middleby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after buying an additional 340,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,381 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

MIDD stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

