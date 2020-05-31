Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,017 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,759,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 30.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 22.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of AYI opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

