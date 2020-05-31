Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 316,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The GEO Group by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 777.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 91,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David J. Venturella purchased 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $97,623.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 166,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,968 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.11. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

