Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,353,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,535,000 after buying an additional 284,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,683,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,237,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,975,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 521,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $5.42 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.