Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $763,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.85 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

