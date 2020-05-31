Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 654 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

