Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,178 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Visteon by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Visteon by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Visteon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Visteon by 537.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on VC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

