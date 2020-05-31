Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after buying an additional 3,612,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $49,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after buying an additional 599,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 572,364 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 546,244 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

