Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $515,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,391,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 626,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $10,139,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,820,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $487,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 746,513 shares in the company, valued at $42,103,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 603,490 shares of company stock worth $29,011,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

