Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $491,000 in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,615,000 after purchasing an additional 248,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,236 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 201,133 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $117,308,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 167,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $337,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,946.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,670 shares of company stock worth $13,353,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $143.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

