Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,271,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,741,000 after purchasing an additional 212,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 453,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after buying an additional 227,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UA shares. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

