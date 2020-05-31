Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 95,442 shares of company stock worth $766,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

