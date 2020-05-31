Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in GrubHub by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,155,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after buying an additional 817,853 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,549,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,113,000.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,274.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $816,524. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

