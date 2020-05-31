Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 81,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

APLE opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

