Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $442,000 Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 24.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $57,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,579.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,542 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $96,020.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,694.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,078,279 shares of company stock valued at $34,325,356. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $171.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $197.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.65.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

