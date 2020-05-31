Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fitbit by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fitbit news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares in the company, valued at $989,643.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Park sold 190,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,051.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,850. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fitbit Inc has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $188.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.76.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

