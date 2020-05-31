Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE opened at $18.63 on Friday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

