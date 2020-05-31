Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Corecivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Corecivic by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Corecivic by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corecivic by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CXW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

