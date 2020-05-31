Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE GMED opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

