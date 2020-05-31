Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,007,000 after buying an additional 791,364 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after buying an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 245,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 292.08 and a quick ratio of 292.08. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

