Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

In other Columbia Property Trust news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,436.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Insiders bought a total of 52,054 shares of company stock worth $614,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.22. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.