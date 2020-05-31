Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

