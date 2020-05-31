Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $6,142,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JWN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

JWN stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.45. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

