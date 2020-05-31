Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $118,697,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,781,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 681.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth $8,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Noble Energy stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

