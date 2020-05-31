Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAN opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

