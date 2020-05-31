Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter worth $959,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AMERCO by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in AMERCO by 55.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $1,730,106.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,919,204.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,058. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $322.50 on Friday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.69 and a 200-day moving average of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

