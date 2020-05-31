Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,305 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,167,000 after purchasing an additional 266,867 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,791,000 after purchasing an additional 207,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 112,744 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE opened at $21.93 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

