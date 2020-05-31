Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,393 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,403 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of 3D Systems worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,973 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,201 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,542 shares of company stock worth $157,560. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of DDD opened at $7.37 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

