Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.39. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

