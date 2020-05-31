MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.50 Million

Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $47.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $48.05 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $43.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $192.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $186.29 million, with estimates ranging from $184.90 million to $188.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $318.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $90,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 68,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.