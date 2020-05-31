Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,108,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,307 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $490,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,375.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

